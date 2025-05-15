Cedric Coward admits he's unlikely to play for Duke basketball team next season

It might not be too long before there is an answer regarding the status of Duke basketball transfer commit Cedric Coward following his continued rise at the NBA Draft Combine.

After committing to the Blue Devils two weeks ago, the Washington State transfer has rocketed up draft boards and is unlikely to ever play in Durham and he confirmed that on Wednesday during his press conference.

“I’m 100-percent focused on the draft,” he said in a video that was posted to social media by Isaac Trotter.

“I communicate pretty much everything to [Jon Scheyer and the Duke coaching staff] as I gain information, and they’re 100-percent with me on my focus on the draft right now because this is my dream.”

Cedric Coward — one of the biggest risers this week at the combine — dishes on his stay-or-go decision with Duke.



After impressing in pre-draft workouts prior to arriving at the NBA Combine, Coward continued to show NBA organizations why he is worthy of being selected in the first round on Tuesday afternoon in shooting drills and recording outstanding measurements.

The 6-foot-6 wing is not participating in the 5-on-5 scrimmages at the NBA Combine and was the only impact player the Blue Devils landed in the transfer portal this season.

Cedric Coward said does not need a guarantee or a promise of a draft selection by any team in order to remain in the draft but will make his decision based on the general feedback he gets from teams.

Despite the noise surrounding his draft status, he’s not leaving the Blue Devils out to dry.

“There’s a reason I picked them,” he responded when asked how Duke would help him elevate his draft profile if he played in college next season.

“It kind of sucks because people think I’m using Duke for just the noise or whatever it may be, but I picked them, and I love coach Scheyer and the staff for a reason, and I believe they can help me if I were to go there.”

Coward has until May 28 to decide whether to remain in the NBA Draft or return to college basketball and play for Duke next season.