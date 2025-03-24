Kyle Filipowski making case to win NBA Rookie of the Year award with recent play

It was a shock to most people around college basketball and the NBA when Kyle Filipowski fell out of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft after being seen as a consensus first-round talent by most, if not all, metrics. Instead, Filipowski fell to the 32nd pick in the second round where he was selected by the Utah Jazz.

It later came out that internal issues regarding Filipowski and his family played a part in his slipping on draft night. The Duke basketball standout even earned a green room invite, but had to leave without hearing his name called.

However, Filipowski was paid like a first-rounder, as the forward earned a four-year, $12 million contract, the largest contract for a player selected in the second round of the last two years.

Fast forward to March of his rookie year, and Filipowski is earning consistent minutes for Utah and making a case for himself to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

On the season in 62 games played and 17 started, Filipowski is averaging 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on 51.8% shooting from the field and 39.5% shooting from three-point land.

He's upped his numbers in March, averaging 15.1 points and 7.5 rebounds a night on 52.2% shooting from the floor and 42.9% shooting from beyond the perimeter. The Jazz rookie has tallied 20 or more points scored in four games this month.

Filipowski recently joined an elite NBA all-time list as well. After a 20-point, 11-rebound, and five-assist performance on 4-of-4 shooting from three in late February against the Portland Trail Blazers, he became the fourth rookie in NBA history to put up a 20/10/5 stat line on 100% shooting from three-point range.

The only other rookies in NBA history to do that are Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Lamar Odom.

Although it's a long shot, Filipowski has made a case for himself to be this season's Rookie of the Year with +15000 odds per ESPNBET. Spurs rookie Stephon Castle is the heavy favorite to win it at -800 odds

Filipowski is the second former Duke basketball player to be in the Rookie of the Year race, as Jared McCain was the clear-cut winner before tearing his meniscus and missing most of the season.