Duke basketball star signs biggest contract for 2nd round pick in previous two years
One of the biggest surprises during the NBA Draft in late June was that Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski was not selected in the first round.
Some projections had the All-American as a lottery pick early in the draft process but most publications had the 7-footer being drafted within the first 30 picks in its final evalutaltions.
However, it wasn't the case for Filipowski as he slid to the No. 32 overall pick and was selected by the Utah Jazz. Things even became more official on Monday night when the organization offically agreed to terms with the Duke basketball standout.
Kyle Filipowski signed a 4-year, $12 million contract, which is the largest contract a second round draft pick has signed within the last two years. ESPN's Bobby Marks explained that the value of the deal in the first year pays Filipowski like he was a mid-20's draft choice.
Marks also stated that the final $3 million the franchise had in salary cap space went to Filipowski's contract.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the deal is fully guaranteed for the first two years, but is non-guaranteed for the third year and the Jazz have a team option for the fourth year.
Filipowski was the last of the three draft picks by the Utah Jazz to sign his rookie contract.
During the NBA Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, Kyle Filipowski averaged 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 22.2 minutes per contest. That includes a performance of 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals during his final game in Vegas.
He posted 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game during his sophomore season with the Blue Devils.
It will be interesting to see how much playing time Kyle Filipowski gets in the NBA this season, but it's certain that the Utah Jazz are going to give him every chance possible to prove he belongs in the league.