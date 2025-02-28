Kyle Filipowski joins elite NBA all-time list after stellar performance versus Portland Trail Blazers

Former Duke basketball player and current Utah Jazz rookie Kyle Filipowski joined an elite list of former NBA players following one of his best performances of the season on February 24th in a 114-112 loss at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Filipowski tied his season-high and career-high in points with 20 to go along with 11 rebounds, five assists, one block, and two steals.

The rookie tallied those numbers on 6-of-11 (54.5%) shooting from the field and 4-of-4 (100%) shooting from three-point range.

With that stat line, Filipowski now becomes the fourth rookie in NBA history to put up a 20/10/5 night on 100% shooting from three-point range, and Filipowski joins an elite list of players who have done the same thing.

The only other rookies in the history of the NBA to put up that kind of stat line are Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Lamar Odom.

This was also the Jazz rookie's fourth career double-double effort.

Filipowski was drafted by Utah with the 32nd overall pick in the second round and it was one of the biggest shocks of the draft at the time that the former Duke Blue Devil fell out of the first round completely after being seen as a potential top 15-20 draft choice. But nonetheless, the rookie has taken advantage of his situation on a young, rebuilding Jazz team.

Although he was taken in the second round, he was paid like a first-rounder, inking a four-year, $12 million contract with the Jazz, the largest contract signed to any second-round pick of the last two years.

The 21-year old has seen some significant time for the Jazz this season despite being a rookie second-round pick. He's played 30 minutes in two of Utah's last four games, scoring 20 points in both and tallying double-doubles in each as well.

The 14-43 Jazz are in the midst of a rebuild and will have a top pick in this summer's NBA Draft yet again so long as it falls within the top ten. Filipowski has continued to see solid time for the franchise this season and has been reliable, averaging 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on 51.5% shooting from the field and 36.5% shooting from three-point range. He's appeared in 47 games and started 11.

Filipowski played two seasons at Duke from 2022-24.