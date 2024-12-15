Former Duke basketball player out indefinitely with injury after strong start to NBA rookie season
By Hugh Straine
Former Duke basketball player and current Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain was well on his way to winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award with his strong showing through the first quarter of the 2024 NBA season.
Although the 76ers have been struggling with just a 7-16 record currently after entering the season as one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, McCain has continued to perform.
McCain is averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 46% shooting from the field and 38.3% from three point range.
He's leading all rookies in scoring and has tallied eight games this season of 20 or more points and already has two games of 30 or more points.
McCain was the heavy favorite to take home the Rookie of the Year award, but his season has now been cut short due to injury.
The rookie is out indefinitely with a meniscus tear in his left knee that will require surgery. It is expected he will be out for a significant period of time thus taking away his opportunity to win the ROTY award as he will likely not play enough games to qualify.
McCain sustained the injury in Philadelphia's Friday night loss to the Indiana Pacers, but the exact play where it happened was unclear.
Philadelphia has been bitten by the injury bug the entire season with its three stars in Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid all missing significant time with their injuries.
Embiid was also diagnosed with injury along with McCain, as the center is now dealing with a sinus fracture and his timetable is also unclear.
McCain was really the lone bright spot for this disastrous season for the 76ers. With his absence, things will likely just get worse for the once NBA Finals contender.
It's an unfortunate blow for the rookie who came into the spotlight out of nowhere after being selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
With the expectations of the Sixers' season being to win, it seemed unlikely McCain would see significant minutes. But with injuries, he was thrust onto the court and showed he belonged.
McCain will certainly be an integral part of the 76ers' offense for years to come, but his rookie campaign has now been halted with injury.