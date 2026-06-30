Jon Scheyer lands commitment from Duke legacy to kickstart 2027 class

This recruitment always felt inevitable. There was no reason to drag it out and waste anyone's time.

4-star Wisconsin wing/foward Kager Knueppel was always going to be a Blue Devil. He decided to make it official on Monday night.

Knueppel, the younger brother of former Duke star turned Charlotte Hornets standout Kon Knueppel, announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on social media:

The Brotherhood just got bigger, again. pic.twitter.com/w4GgJPEFNE — Kager Knueppel (@KnueppelKager) June 30, 2026

Duke lands coveted 4-star forward Kager Knueppel in key recruiting win for 2027 class

It was obvious from the moment that Duke extended an offer to Knueppel that he would follow in his brother's footsteps. He said all the right things to keep other schools like Purdue and Michigan warm, but his heart was always in Durham.

After a spring/summer filled with standout performances, most recently on the Nike EYBL circuit, Knueppel made a substantial leap in the rankings. He was a sub-Top 100 recruit coming into the summer, but is now ranked as the No. 52 overall player in the composite rankings and moved all the way inside the Top 30 on 247.

He has a similar game to his older brother, with his elite shot-making being his biggest selling point. But he's also a whole lot bigger already, being listed at 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds. His performance for Team Herro at the EYBL has been the most awe-inspiring, as he's shot above 50% from three on over seven attempts per game.

Jon Scheyer has signed three consecutive No. 1 high school classes, and the early commitment from Knueppel could position the Blue Devils for a fourth straight cycle topping the charts.

Duke has extended 2027 offers to a pair of guards in the 2027 class already, too, with 5-stars Beckham Black and Adan Diggs earning offers from Scheyer. Duke has also shown interest in guys like CJ Rosser and Marcus Spears Jr. Other offers could shake loose later, but Duke is always selective about who they hand them out to.

Knueppel was destined to follow in his brother's footsteps, even though he wants to carve out his own path. As the Duke Men's Basketball account pointed out, he even used the same photo and format or his announcement as his older brother:

Knueppel has the potential to keep rising as his senior season gets ready to start. Now that his recruitment is finished, and there isn't expected to be any drama, he can focus on his final year of high school basketball before heading to Durham to join the Blue Devils.

This is a massive first commitment for the 2027 class and builds some real momentum on the trail for Scheyer.