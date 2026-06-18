Duke legacy recruit makes well-deserved major leap in 2027 rankings

Ever since Kon Knueppel left his mark in Durham with a memorable freshman campaign, Duke fans have been itching to get the next Knueppel on campus. With four other brothers in the family, the chances of that happening seem highly realistic. And with Kager Knueppel's recruiting class coming up in 2027, the noise surrounding his recruitment has only gotten louder.

Back in April, Duke extended an official offer to Knueppel while he was sitting outside the top 100 of the 247Sports rankings for the class of 2027. That ranking felt disrespectful even at the time, but after his performances on the EYBL circuit, he has skyrocketed up the board. In 247Sports' latest rankings update, he jumped from No.122 all the way to No. 28 nationally.

247 just updated their 2027 recruiting rankings and a certain someone jumped --



👀👀 94 SPOTS!!! 🤯🤯



Kager Knueppel now ranked in the top 30... and if he keeps balling the way he has been the arrow is pointed even higher. pic.twitter.com/gr0RVgf8if — Jason Evans (@JasonDukeEvans) June 18, 2026

Kager Knueppel is finally getting the respect he deserves

Being the younger brother of the Rookie of the Year runner-up can be tough. However, Kager, nor any of the other Knueppel brothers, seems to be phased by it. The 94-spot jump in the rankings for Knueppel is bound to raise some eyebrows, but when you look at what he has done against some of the best competition in the country, it's hard to argue it wasn't deserved.

Knueppel plays for Team Herro on the EYBL circuit, one of the most respected high school basketball circuits in the nation. Through his first 11 games, he's averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 stocks per game, all while leading his team to a 9-2 overall record. His efficiency is perhaps the most impressive aspect of his game so far this circuit, shooting a ridiculous 50.7% from deep on 6.8 attempts per game.

If he continues to perform like this on the EYBL circuit and throughout his senior season of high school, there's no reason he can't keep climbing the rankings. While his name will inevitably remain tied to his brother Kon's throughout his career, Kager looks more than ready to carve out his own path.

Of course, his recruitment is still up in the air. While Jon Scheyer should have the advantage in the battle for his commitment, he is still weighing his options with a couple of schools still in the mix. Even so, it would be shocking and massively disappointing to see him call anywhere other than Durham home for his college career.