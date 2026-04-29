Jon Scheyer turns up the heat on 2027 recruit with significant Duke ties

Blue Devils fans should be pleased with the news they have received regarding Duke's roster in recent weeks. The addition of John Blackwell alongside the long list of returners has the Blue Devils primed to be one of the favorites to cut down the nets in April next year. And Scheyer still might not be done adding to an already loaded roster, as they remain in a battle with North Carolina and Mike Malone for an international big man.

Even with Duke still working to finalize next season's roster, the Blue Devils in the NBA continue to represent the Brotherhood well. Both Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg had spectacular rookie seasons in their own right, coming in first and second for Rookie of the Year. Although Kon isn't the only Knueppel that Duke fans have been talking about lately, as the recruitment for his little brother, Kager Knueppel, is seemingly heating up.

Duke extends official offer to Kager Knueppel after strong EYBL performance

Kager Knueppel has been a name that Duke fans have been eyeing since losing fan-favorite Kon Knueppel to the NBA. This past weekend, Kager was putting on a show at the EYBL first session, averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks through three games, while shooting a ridiculous 54.2% from three. That impressive performance may have been what pushed Jon Scheyer to finally extend him an official offer.

Knueppel is a 4-star prospect on 247Sports' composite rankings for the class of 2027, checking in at 82nd in the nation. However, if he continues to play like he did this past weekend, he should continue to rise in those rankings throughout his senior year. While he might not be the recruit that his older brother Kon was, he still projects to be a productive multi-year player if he ends up landing with the Blue Devils.

Of course, given Duke's family ties to the Knueppels, that should give Scheyer and company a leg up on everyone if they really want him. The Brotherhood runs deep in Durham and has been taken literally in multiple cases over the years, including just last season with the Boozer brothers. Kager's decision likely won't come anytime soon, but it is a situation that every Duke fan will be watching closely.