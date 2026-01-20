Jon Scheyer in attendance for Duke commit Cameron Williams vs uncommitted 5-star SG

Jon Scheyer isn't taking his "off" week lightly, as the team practices between conference matchups. The Duke head coach made his way north to catch five-star power forward Cameron Williams in the 2026 Panini Hoophall Classic.

On Monday evening, Scheyer was in attendance as Williams, a Duke commit, took on five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr., who is uncommitted and one of the Blue Devils' top targets in the class of 2026.

Williams and his high school, St. Mary's (AZ), were taking on Smith and his team, Paul VI (DC), in what could be a future Blue Devil versus Blue Devil matchup.

Jon Scheyer and Duke not ignoring the recruiting trail

Despite being smack in the middle of the regular season, Scheyer has refused to take his foot off the gas pedal on the recruiting trail, continuing to land more top talent to cement yet another No. 1 recruiting class for the Blue Devils.

By attending the Hoophill Classic, Scheyer was not only ensuring his support for Williams but also continuing his recruitment of Smith, who is the No. 3 shooting guard and the No. 7 overall prospect in his class.

Jon scheyer is in to watch 5⭐️ Duke commit Cameron Williams and St. Mary’s (AZ) take on uncommitted 5⭐️ Jordan Smith and Paul VI (VA) at the Hoophall Classic 👀 pic.twitter.com/FVmoCkh34Y — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 19, 2026

As one of the top recruits in the class of 2026, Smith unsurprisingly has offers from blue-blood programs across the country, including Duke, the Kentucky Wildcats, and more.

However, according to On3 and Rivals' recruiting experts, the Blue Devils currently lead the charge in landing the elite prospect's commitment, especially as Scheyer continues to add other top talent to his future roster.

So far, Scheyer and his staff have landed four commitments from the class of 2026, including Williams (the No. 4 player in the class), five-star small forward Bryson Howard, five-star center Maxime Meyer, and four-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr.

If you're paying close attention, the only thing currently missing from Scheyer's incoming class is a shooting guard, which is the exact position Smith plays.

As the Blue Devils prepare to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Scheyer isn't shying away from also focusing on his recruiting class, which could hopefully pay off after his trip to the high school tournament in Maryland.