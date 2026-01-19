Even Duke haters are buying into the Isaiah Evans hype this season

The highly touted star of Duke's season so far has undeniably been true freshman Cameron Boozer, who leads the team in nearly every measurable stat. However, Isaiah Evans is only heating up as the season progresses, and even the Blue Devils' haters are having to admire his game.
In Duke's astonishing 30-point victory over the Stanford Cardinal, Evans continued to garner respect as he put on an absolute show to push his team to victory.
Yes, Boozer led the Blue Devils in scoring with 30 points, but Evans contributed 15 points of his own, alongside four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.
Evans was (quite literally) everywhere on the court as the Blue Devils demolished the Cardinal, and that has been the trend throughout the start of Duke's conference schedule.
Even averaging "just" 14.6 points per game (which is more than double his season average from last year), Evans has averaged 20.2 points throughout ACC play, in which Duke has gone 6-0 so far.
Simply put, Evans has found his footing over the first 18 games of his sophomore season, and that will likely continue to be true as the Blue Devils fly toward March Madness.
Evans and the rest of the Duke squad have just 13 games until the conference tournament tips off in March. With Evans (and Boozer) trending in the right direction, it is looking more and more like the Blue Devils could finally push their way back into the National Championship game.
Yes, Boozer is more likely than not going to be the first overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, but Evans wouldn't be a bad second choice off the Duke depth chart, especially as he continues to mature.
Up next, Duke is set to take on the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 5:45 p.m. ET, and the conference matchup will be aired on the CW Network.
