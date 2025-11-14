New 5-star Duke commit gives amazing reason for why he chose the Blue Devils

Just like that, Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils have landed yet another five-star prospect. Power forward Cameron Williams, the No. 43 overall recruit out of the class of 2026, committed to Duke over his hometown team, the Arizona Wildcats, as well as the Texas Longhorns.

After committing to the Blue Devils on national television, Williams expanded on just why he liked the team more than anywhere else (other than the fact that it's one of the best blue-blood programs in the nation).

"I feel like the coaching staff truly believes in me," Williams said. "I feel like they see me going there and producing a lot and having a big role. It's been a childhood dream since I was little - always playing for Duke. Yeah, it's just exciting. I can't wait."

Who can fault the kid? Duke is undeniably one of the premier basketball programs in the world, and has been one of the most dominant teams since the turn of the century (even after Coach K handed over the reins to Scheyer).

Jon Scheyer brings in a top-3 prospect yet again

"It means a lot," Williams said of his childhood dream coming true. "I know it's going to be tough. I'm going to have good and bad days, but as long as I go there, take care of business, and do what I need to do, I think it's going to work out."

With Williams' commitment, the Blue Devils have now brought in three consecutive top-three prospects, as he joined Cameron Boozer, who was the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2025 and Cooper Flagg, who was the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2024.

Williams is Scheyer's third commitment in the class of 2026, joining a group that already features five-star small forward Bryson Howard and four-star center Maxime Meyer. While it ranked No. 21 in the country before Williams' commitment, the Blue Devils upcoming class will undeniably climb the ranks with a new five-star on the roster.

Williams is the No. 1 power forward prospect in the country and the No. 1 recruit out of the state of Arizona, making him a highly prioritized target for dozens of teams. Yet, unsurprisingly, Scheyer and his staff were able to lock him down for the Blue Devils.

Over the four years, Duke has brought in the No. 1 (three times) or No. 2 nationally-ranked recruiting class, placing them atop the ACC every year. Williams' commitment sets them on track to do the same for a fifth year in a row.