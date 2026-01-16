Insider says Arkansas making strong push for Duke basketball recruit Jordan Smith Jr.

It’s felt like a forgone conclusion that the Duke basketball program would eventually get a commitment from Jordan Smith Jr., one of the top high school recruits in the nation, but that might not be the case anymore.

After a slow few months on the recruiting trail, Jon Scheyer has caught fire as of late and landed 4-star center Max Meyer and 5-star prospects Cameron Williams, Bryson Howard, and Deron Rippey Jr.

The group is already the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, but Scheyer is looking to add to it despite the guard tandem of Howard and Rippey.

However, landing Smith Jr. might not be as easy as previously thought.

"It doesn't impact their pursuit," recruiting insider Travis Branham said on CBS Sports Network of Duke’s backcourt commitments. "To my understanding, they are still making him a very top priority, and I talked to Jordan Smith down at City of Palms and he was adamant [his recruitment] is an absolute toss-up."

Duke, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Syracuse, and Georgetown made up the six finalists for the No. 2 player in the country, according to 247Sports.

"When I talk amongst all my sources, there is one team that comes up the most consistently, and that is Arkansas," Branham continued. "They had him on for an official visit back in the fall. And based on all the information, that official visit basically couldn't have gone any better."

There has not been a timeline put on when to expect a commitment from Smith, but all indications are that this could come down to the Blue Devils or Razorbacks. Arkansas head coach John Calipari traveled to Missouri on Thursday night to watch Jordan Smith Jr. in the Bass Pro Shop Tournament.

"Now, I don't think he's [Smith] ruled anybody out. I do believe him on that. And this one is going to continue to be a battle all the way to the end,” Branham explained.

Jon Scheyer last saw Smith at the City of Palms over the holidays.

Duke is looking for the top ranked recruiting class for the third consecutive year.