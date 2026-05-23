Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje's ANGE performance shows he's ready to be a day-one difference maker at Duke

There's nothing slowing down the Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje hype train.

The latest addition to Duke's 2026 signing class, the international big man has been seen as an intriguing long-term project for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. But it's clear from his recent performance at the Adidas Next Generation EuroLeague (ANGE) tournament that Boumtje Boumtje won't be content with waiting his turn.

In fact, he might just compete with 5-star freshman Cameron Williams for the Blue Devils' starting power forward spot.

Sometimes you have to take performances at FIBA events with a grain of salt, but on Saturday, Boumtje Boumtje went head-to-head against some of the best high school prospects in the country with Barcelona facing the Adidas 3SSB All-Stars. And he didn't skip a beat.

The full arsenal of his game was on full display. The shot-making, athleticism, dribbling, passing, rebounding, defense. You name it. He did it all.

Boumtje Boumtje put up 22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocked shots.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje vs. Adidas 3SSB All-Stars



22 points

9/15 FG

11 rebounds

3 assists

3 steals

2 blocks

pic.twitter.com/0V4h2fp3JF — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) May 23, 2026

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is going to make an immediate impact at Duke next season

The scariest part about Boumtje Boumtje is that he's still just 16 years old. He'll turn 17 at the end of this month, meaning he'll play his entire freshman season as a 17-year-old. That also means he won't be eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft. He's on a two-year Duke path, and while it's obvious that his ceiling is ridiculously high, he's already plenty good enough to be a real difference maker as a freshman for the Blue Devils.

There will be an adjustment period for Boumtje Boumtje from the FIBA game to college basketball, but once things click, he's got the potential to be a problem. And quickly.

Most starting lineup projections for Duke next season have the 5-star Williams penciled in as the starting four next to Patrick Ngongba II in the Blue Devil frontcourt. But Boumtje Boumtje seems further along than many expected, and could provide immediate competition for that starting spot.

That assumes, of course, that recent NCAA guidance doesn't prevent Boumtje Boumtje from being able to play for Duke next season. That appears to be the only roadblock capable of slowing down Boumtje Boumtje mania in Durham.