Recruiting experts can't stop raving about new Duke commit Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Jon Scheyer had already put together one of the nation's top recruiting classes before the late addition of Barcelona big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who took the class into a new stratosphere and secured a third consecutive No. 1 class for Duke.

5-stars Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr, and Bryson Howard headlined the class, but it's Boutmje Boumtje who might have the highest ceiling of any player in the class.

Rivals recruiting expert Jamie Shaw has loudly banged the drum for the newest Blue Devil, who will play his entire freshman season at Durham at just 17-years-old. He's on a two-year path in Durham. He won't be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2028. Anything Duke gets out of him during his freshman season will be a bonus, and there's a chance he carves out a significant role in the frontcourt behind Williams and junior center Patrick Ngongba.

Jamie Shaw believes Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje has as high of a ceiling as any in the 2026 class

According to Shaw, if Boumtje Boumtje were a domestic recruit and not coming over from the international ranks, he would be on the same tier as Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class who just committed to Kansas.

"His ceiling is massively high," Shaw said. "He would have been in the conversation, were he domestic, for the top five in this class. He's that good. Possibly even for the No. 2 overall spot, maybe even in the conversation for Tyran (Stokes)."

The scary thing about Boumtje Boumtje is how good he is right now, and what he could ultimately develop into. He's already got a ton of skill, but he appears to only be scratching the surface of the player he could become.

"You're seeing what he could be," Shaw said. "You're seeing the jumpshot, you're seeing the touch that he has. You're also seeing him get downhill and dunk on kids. He's long, and athletic, and rangy. And he still doesn't even have like a ripple in his arm yet. He's still so young. The development he has is going to be high."

Boumtje Boumtje is good enough to carve out a role for the Blue Devils as a freshman, but as Shaw notes, he doesn't really have to. Duke has significant depth across the roster for 2026-27. Anything he has will be a bonus, and it's the kind of bonus that could tip the scales toward Scheyer capturing his first national title as the head coach.

Boumtje Boumtje will pay more dividends in 2027-28, and could be in the running for the No. 1 pick in the 2028 NBA Draft, but don't sleep on the impact he could make in Durham as a 17-year-old.