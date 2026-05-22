The Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje hype train just hit another level with bold NBA Draft take

If Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje was flying under the radar a bit when he announced his commitment to Duke, he's not doing so any longer.

The international big man is generating significant buzz ahead of his freshman season with the Blue Devils. Some have been banging the drum for him as a serious talent for a while, while others are beginning to join the chorus as he puts together dominant performances at the EuroLeague's Adidas Next Generation Tournament.

In just the first half of Friday's ANGE finals, Boumtje Boumtje looked every bit like a future NBA superstar. He scored 20 points and grabbed 3 rebounds, while knocking down 5-of-6 attempts from three in just 13 minutes:

The Duke commit just recently turned 17-years-old. He'll play his entire freshman season at that age, and won't even be eligible to declare for the NBA Draft until 2028. That means he's on a two-year trajectory at Duke, but he looks fully capable of making a major impact as a true freshman in 2026-27.

His recent run of dominance has some NBA Draft experts beginning to speak in bold terms:

Who knows but I'm saying early front-runner for No. 1 overall in the 2028 NBA Draft https://t.co/grECZtbftA — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) May 22, 2026

SB Nation's Ricky O'Donnell believes Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is the early 2028 No. 1 pick front-runner

Boumtje Boumtje was a late addition to Duke's recruiting class. Anything he can provide next season will be strictly a bonus for the Blue Devils. It's starting to look like a pretty significant bonus, one that could tip the scales toward Duke capturing the first national championship of the Jon Scheyer era.

With Patrick Ngongba II returning, and Duke adding Boumtje Boumtje and Cameron Williams in the high school class, along with the addition of Belmont's Drew Scharnowski in the Transfer Portal, Scheyer may have the only frontcourt in college basketball that can go toe-to-toe with Florida following Reuben Chinyelu's return to the Gators.

Armed with a terrifically talented backcourt - assuming John Blackwell exits the NBA Draft - this might be the deepest Duke team in quite some time. It is certainly shaping up to be Scheyer's deepest, and perhaps most talented, team to date.

Boumtje Boumtje is becoming a household name before ever setting foot on campus in Durham. A once under-the-radar pickup, Boumtje Boumtje could wind up being the crown jewel of Scheyer's top-ranked signing class.