Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje put a bow on a stellar Barcelona career before heading to Duke

The hype surrounding Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje as he prepares for his freshman season at Duke continues to burn like a raging inferno.

No longer does it appear that Boumtje Boumtje is a project that Jon Scheyer will have to mold over the course of the planned two-year run for the Barcelona big man in Durham. Instead, Boumtje Boumtje continues to look like a player fully capable of making an immediate impact, and perhaps even competing for a starting spot in the Duke lineup.

Following up an outstanding performance on Saturday against the Adidas 3SSB team, where he put up 22 points and 11 rebounds, Boumtje Boumtje put a bow on the tournament with 17 points and 6 rebounds as Barcelona took down Real Madrid to capture the crown.

Boumtje Boumtje was named the MVP of the event, putting up averages of 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on shooting splits of 58/47/79:

Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje wins the MVP award of the ANGE finals after a decisive victory over Real Madrid’s U18 team averaging



19.0 PPG

7.5 RPG

3.8 APG

2.3 STK

58% FG

47% 3P

79% FT



The 6’11 big man wraps up his Barca career with an MVP award, heading to play for Duke next season pic.twitter.com/0tA3NE0T2T — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) May 24, 2026

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje wins the ANGE MVP after dominant tournament run

The most incredible part of Boumtje Boumtje's performance and overall skillset is the fact that he's just 16-years-old. He'll report to Duke shortly after turning 17, and he'll be one of the youngest freshmen in college basketball next season.

And yet, it feels ridiculous to predict anything less than consistent minutes for him right away. He's just that talented.

Everyone penciled in 5-star Cameron Williams into the starting lineup at the four spot next to Patrick Ngongba II in the frontcourt, but that might be premature. Boumtje Boumtje will have something to say about that and will likely push Williams immediately for that starting spot.

Boumtje Boumtje has quickly risen up the boards and is a serious early candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft. He'd be in consideration for the top pick for 2027, too, but he's not eligible for that draft.

Jon Scheyer uncovered a major gem in the EuroLeague before he completely blew up. There's a chance we look back on that as Scheyer's finest moment on the recruiting trail. He might not come to college with the same hype and expectations as Cooper Flagg or Cameron Boozer, but in the end, he could end up every bit as touted an NBA prospect as those two.