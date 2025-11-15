Is Chandler Morris playing today? Final odds and predictions for Duke football vs. No. 20 Virginia

The Duke football program is gearing up for its most important matchup of the 2025 season, as it will take on No. 20 Virginia at home for a chance to climb atop the ACC standings. Despite sitting at just 5-4 overall on the campaign, the Blue Devils are one of five one-loss teams around the conference, making it a jumbled mess at the top. At this point, the ACC will not be getting an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff, meaning the only bid will be the conference champion. Despite some analysts citing the possibility that if Duke wins the ACC, the conference could be left out of the CFP entirely in favor of a 12-1 James Madison team or the American Championship game winner, Duke is still in position to bring the first ACC crown to Durham since 1989.

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris headed to the locker room in the second quarter of the team's upset loss to Wake Forest last weekend after hitting his head, and his status for the matchup against Duke remained up in the air. However, Morris was upgraded to probable on Friday, signaling that the Cavaliers' starter will be ready to go.

What are the final betting odds for Duke vs. Virginia?

According to FanDuel, Duke is a 4.5-point favorite (-114) over the Cavaliers, while Virginia is a 4.5-point underdog (-106). Duke's moneyline is set at -198 while Virginia's is +166. The total points Over/Under for the contest is 58.5.

Duke vs. Virginia predictions

Duke is 0-2 versus ranked opponents at home this season, falling to Illinois and Georgia Tech. However, both of those contests were absolutely winnable, and now the Blue Devils enter almost a "desperation mode" type of game. Winning out likely means an ACC Championship berth for the Blue Devils, and after this date with Virginia, Duke's remaining slate is fairly light. The Blue Devils will take on North Carolina on the road and Wake Forest at home, two of the bottom teams in the ACC.

Even if Morris clears concussion protocol and plays, Duke is due for a marquee victory at home. This season has been full of missed opportunities for Duke, but it takes advantage here.

Final score prediction: Duke wins 38-33