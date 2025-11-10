Pat Narduzzi just told reporters exactly what Duke football fans are thinking this week

The Duke and Pittsburgh football programs are both in the hunt for a spot in the ACC Championship game, while the Blue Devils are coming off a disappointing loss to UConn this past weekend. But, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi just told reporters exactly what Duke fans have been thinking, reaffirming how an out-of-conference loss is more or less meaningless for most squads in the ACC. At this point, there are five ACC squads with one loss, and the conference has five teams ranked in the Associated Press Poll this week for the first time all season. All the ranked ACC programs are jumbled right in the middle of the College Football Playoff rankings, but all that really matters is in-conference games.

Pat Narduzzi perfectly describes what Duke fans need to hear right now

Pitt is set to face off against No. 9 Notre Dame this Saturday at home in a marquee matchup. However, Narduzzi just told reporters exactly what Duke fans are thinking right now after he was asked if the contest against the Fighting Irish is a "must-win."

“Absolutely not, it is not an ACC game," Narduzzi said. "I’m glad you brought that up. It’s not an ACC game. I’d gladly get beat 103 or 110-10 in that game. They could put 100 up on us as long as we win the next two after that.”



It may be an interesting response from a head coach ahead of a huge opportunity, but he's right. The ACC standings are incredibly crowded, and even after Duke fell to UConn this past weekend, it's still in the exact same place it was before it was defeated by the Huskies.

Over the weekend, both Virginia and Louisville, two of the teams at the top of the conference standings, suffered in-conference losses in upset fashion. After those results, there are five teams with one loss in conference play. There's no doubt that the Panthers' two games after this weekend, and the same goes for the Blue Devils, are vitally more important.

After it plays Notre Dame, Pitt will take on No. 14 Georgia Tech and No. 16 Miami for what could be a spot in the ACC Championship game. Duke has a bit of an easier route, as it will play No. 20 Virginia, North Carolina, and Wake Forest to close out the regular season.

Notre Dame vs. Pitt might be the site of College GameDay this week, but Narduzzi understands what's really important, and Duke fans know it, too.