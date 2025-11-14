Duke football vs. Virginia: What's the full injury report before the Blue Devils' marquee matchup?

The Duke football program enters the weekend with a chance to put itself in a prime position to take home its first ACC Championship since 1989, and the Blue Devils have been fairly lucky with the injury bug this season. After both Louisville and Virginia lost in-conference games in upset fashion last weekend, Duke is one of five one-loss teams in conference play. The top of the ACC standings is a jumbled mess, but Duke still has some of the best odds to win the conference crown with how easy its schedule is for the remainder of the season after this date with the Cavaliers.
After the Blue Devils face Virginia, they will play North Carolina on the road and Wake Forest at home, two of the bottom-half teams in the league, and both those contests are ones Duke should win. However, the Blue Devils have struggled against ranked opponents at home this season, falling to both Illinois and Georgia Tech. This date with the Cavaliers gives Duke the chance to make it all irrelevant.
Here's the full initial injury report for the matchup.
Duke football injury report
S Terry Moore - Out
CB Vontae Floyd - Out
CB Moussa Kane - Out
LB Elliott Schaper - Out
LB Nick Morris Jr. - Out
LB Memorable Factor - Out
LB Kendall Johnson - Out
OL Micah Sahakian - Out
OL Jamin Brown - Out
OL Evan Scott - Out
OL Nathan Kutufaris - Out
Virginia full injury report:
S Keke Adams - Probable
OL Drake Metcalf - Probable
DT Jahmeer Carter - Probable
QB Chandler Morris - Questionable
OL Ben York - Questionable
CB Dre Walker - Out
WR Andre Greene Jr. - Out
DB Ja'Maric Morris - Out
WR Jayden Thomas - Out
CB Jam Jackson - Out
TE Dakota Twitty - Out
QB Grady Brosterhous - Out
RB Xavier Brown - Out
RB Noah Vaughn - Out
S Armstrong Jones - Out
OL Makilan Thomas - Out
DL Tyler Simmons - Out
OL Monroe Mills - Out
OL Kevin Wigenton II- Out
WR Trevor Ladd - Out
As it stands, Virginia starting QB Chandler Morris remains in concussion protocol, and it is unclear whether he will suit up against the Blue Devils.