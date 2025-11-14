Duke football vs. Virginia: What's the full injury report before the Blue Devils' marquee matchup?

The Duke football program enters the weekend with a chance to put itself in a prime position to take home its first ACC Championship since 1989, and the Blue Devils have been fairly lucky with the injury bug this season. After both Louisville and Virginia lost in-conference games in upset fashion last weekend, Duke is one of five one-loss teams in conference play. The top of the ACC standings is a jumbled mess, but Duke still has some of the best odds to win the conference crown with how easy its schedule is for the remainder of the season after this date with the Cavaliers.

After the Blue Devils face Virginia, they will play North Carolina on the road and Wake Forest at home, two of the bottom-half teams in the league, and both those contests are ones Duke should win. However, the Blue Devils have struggled against ranked opponents at home this season, falling to both Illinois and Georgia Tech. This date with the Cavaliers gives Duke the chance to make it all irrelevant.

Here's the full initial injury report for the matchup.

Full injury report for Duke vs. Virginia

Duke football injury report

S Terry Moore - Out

CB Vontae Floyd - Out

CB Moussa Kane - Out

LB Elliott Schaper - Out

LB Nick Morris Jr. - Out

LB Memorable Factor - Out

LB Kendall Johnson - Out

OL Micah Sahakian - Out

OL Jamin Brown - Out

OL Evan Scott - Out

OL Nathan Kutufaris - Out

Virginia full injury report:

S Keke Adams - Probable

OL Drake Metcalf - Probable

DT Jahmeer Carter - Probable

QB Chandler Morris - Questionable

OL Ben York - Questionable

CB Dre Walker - Out

WR Andre Greene Jr. - Out

DB Ja'Maric Morris - Out

WR Jayden Thomas - Out

CB Jam Jackson - Out

TE Dakota Twitty - Out

QB Grady Brosterhous - Out

RB Xavier Brown - Out

RB Noah Vaughn - Out

S Armstrong Jones - Out

OL Makilan Thomas - Out

DL Tyler Simmons - Out

OL Monroe Mills - Out

OL Kevin Wigenton II- Out

WR Trevor Ladd - Out

As it stands, Virginia starting QB Chandler Morris remains in concussion protocol, and it is unclear whether he will suit up against the Blue Devils.