Everything to know before Duke vs. No. 20 Virginia: How to watch and critical updates

Coming off a disappointing 37-34 loss at UConn, the Duke football program still sits in a prime position to compete for an ACC Championship, still sitting at 4-1 in conference play. The top of the ACC is packed with five one-loss teams, and after last weekend, Duke fans can consider it a blessing that the Blue Devils' upset loss came out of conference, as both No. 20 Virginia and No. 14 Georgia Tech lost in-conference games in upset fashion. Despite being just 5-4 overall on the season, the hectic ACC has given the Blue Devils a chance to secure their first ACC crown since 1989. However, this contest against the Cavaliers now becomes a season-deciding matchup.

Virginia was the last ACC squad that was undefeated in conference play before falling to Wake Forest this past weekend. Now, Duke can cement itself at the top of the conference standings by handing the Hoos their second straight ACC loss. The Blue Devils have struggled against ranked opponents at home, losing to both Illinois and Georgia Tech. However, a win this weekend could make all that irrelevant.

Here's everything fans need to know before Duke football's biggest game of the season.

When is Duke vs. Virginia?

Duke will take on Virginia at 3:30 pm EST on Saturday, November 15th. The contest will be played in Durham, NC, at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Virginia?

The announcers for Duke vs. Virginia will be Mike Monaco and Kirk Morrison. You can watch the game on ESPN2, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

What is the series history between Duke and Virginia?

Duke football is 34-41 all-time against Virginia. The Blue Devils are 19-14 at home versus the Cavaliers and 12-24 on the road. The last home win for Duke over Virginia came on October 1st, 2022. The last road victory for Duke over Virginia came on October 19th, 2013. The Blue Devils are 2-8 across their last 10 matchups against the Cavaliers.

What are the current betting odds for Duke vs. Virginia?

According to FanDuel, Duke is a 4.5-point favorite (-105), while Virginia is a 4.5-point underdog (-115). Duke's moneyline is set at -180 while Virginia's is +152. The total points Over/Under for the game is 58.5.

What is the weather forecast for Duke vs. Virginia?

The weather forecast in Durham at kickoff time calls for cloudy skies and temperatures around 70º. Temperatures are expected to get down to about 63º by 5:30 pm EST.