Former Duke fan favorite looking to continue defying the odds as NFL Preseason kicks off

A few former Duke football players are taking part in the NFL Preseason, hoping to make their respective franchise's 53-man rosters at the end of training camp. However, one Blue Devil might just get it done, as Eli Pancol has a real shot to make the Jacksonville Jaguars' final roster.

Pancol will kick off his career with Jacksonville on Saturday night, as the Jags face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium at 7:00 pm EST.

Signing with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft, reports throughout camp have shown that Pancol has impressed and has a legitimate chance to make the team.

When the Jaguars released their first depth chart of the season, all eyes were on Travis Hunter, as the 2025 NFL Draft's second overall pick was listed as both a starting wide receiver and second-or-third-string cornerback. However, what most fans didn't see, but the Blue Devil faithful caught, is Pancol on the depth chart as a reserve wide receiver in the WR3 spot.

The six-year Duke Blue Devil has made an inspiring mark on the Duke community and is looking to add to that by making an NFL roster after signing as a UDFA.

Injuries continued to halt Pancol's career with the Blue Devils, as he missed significant time throughout his career across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he missed nearly the entire year after sustaining a broken ankle, then missed all of the 2023 season after fracturing his right ankle.

In 2024, the wide receiver bounced back in a big way and quickly became a fan favorite in Durham. As one of Duke's top targets, Pancol caught 60 passes for 798 yards and nine touchdowns, shattering all of his previous career-highs. The 6'3 speedy receiver led the Blue Devils in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

He went on to win the Brian Piccolo Award as a senior, given annually to the most courageous football player in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Now, Pancol looks to continue defying the odds and make the Jaguars' final roster. He'll begin his NFL career against a solid defense in Pittsburgh.