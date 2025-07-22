Former Blue Devils lead way across All-NBA Summer League teams

CBS Sports has released its All-NBA Summer League teams and awards, and former Duke basketball players are all over the board. From Summer League MVP to All-NBA Summer League First Team, Blue Devils are everywhere.

Let's take a look at where former Blue Devils slotted in CBS Sports' Summer League lists.

MVP - Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski, the second-year forward for Utah, was the most consistent offensive player throughout the NBA Summer League. In three games, Filipowski averaged 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 56.1% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range, including two separate performances of 30 points or more. Filipowski led the Summer League in scoring amongst players who played at least three games, and is making the Jazz front office think long and hard about potentially utilizing him as a regular starter after one of the most productive rookie seasons of any in 2024. The former second-round pick is continuing to blossom into one of the steals of the 2024 NBA Draft.

All-Las Vegas Summer League First Team: Kyle Filipowski and Kon Knueppel

Filipowski's stellar play was already mentioned above, but it was a phenomenal final three Summer League games for Knueppel, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, after a lackluster debut. The newest Charlotte Hornet tallied just five points on 1-of-8 (12.5%) shooting from the field and 0-of-5 shooting from three in his debut, but progressed in every game he played after that. Across his next three games, Knueppel averaged 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists a night, leading Charlotte to a Summer League Championship and earning the game's MVP after tallying 21 points and five rebounds. Knueppel is entering a perfect situation in Charlotte to succeed, and might have the best chance of any of the Duke rookies selected in the top ten of the 2025 Draft to take home the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

All-Las Vegas Summer League Second Team: Cooper Flagg

The No. 1 overall 2025 draft choice only played two games in the Las Vegas Summer League before the Mavericks elected to shut him down, but Flagg was dominant in his second appearance after struggling in his debut. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd said in an interview that he plans to play Flagg a the point guard spot as a rookie, and we got the first taste of Flagg running the show throughout the SL. Flagg showed some growing pains in his opener, going for 10 points on 5-of-21 shooting, but bounced back in a big way in his second game. Flagg went ballistic after touching on his underwhelming debut, totaling a game-high 31 points to go along with four rebounds and an assist on 10-of-21 (47.6%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-9 (33.3%) shooting from three. The rookie also only turned the ball over three times in two games while playing the point.