Former Duke basketball star turning heads after first NBA Summer League performance

Former Duke basketball star Kyle Filipowski is generating serious buzz around his game after his first performance of the 2025 NBA Summer League. The former second-round draft choice went for a team-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists on 8-of-11 (72.7%) shooting from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) shooting from three in the Utah Jazz's 93-89 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

All eyes were on newcomers VJ Edgecombe and Ace Bailey, the No. 3 and No. 5 overall picks in the 2025 NBA Draft to Philadelphia and Utah, respectively, but it was the former Blue Devil who stole the show on opening night of the Summer League.

Filipowski was seen as a perennial first-round talent ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, and it was one of the biggest shocks on draft night to see the former Duke forward drop all the way out of the first round. Filipowski was eventually selected with the 32nd overall pick and is quickly becoming one of the biggest steals of the draft.

The 6'11 forward fell into a great situation with the Jazz and was able to play significant minutes at the NBA level, leading to one of the most productive seasons any rookie had in 2025. Filipowski appeared in 72 games and started 27 for Utah as a rookie, averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds a night on 50.2%. shooting from the floor and 35% shooting from beyond the perimeter.

In February, Filipowski joined an elite list after a 20-point, 11-rebound, and five-assist performance in a 114-112 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on 6-of-11 (54.5%) shooting from the field and 4-of-4 (100%) shooting from three. The forward became the fourth rookie in NBA history to tally a 20/10/5 night on 100% shooting from three-point range. The only other rookies in the history of the NBA to put up that kind of stat line are Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Lamar Odom.

After a stellar showing in his opening performance of the 2025 Summer League, Filipowski is continuing to blossom into one of the biggest steals of the 2025 Draft. With the rebuilding route the Jazz are still on, Filipowski is looking to build on what was one of the best seasons among the NBA's rookies last year.