Kon Knueppel bounces back in a big way after rough Summer League debut

Former Duke basketball freshman phenom Kon Knueppel bounced back in a big way in his second game of the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League. Knueppel finished the contest with a team-high 16 points to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists on 5-of-10 (50%) shooting from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) shooting from three-point range.

Charlotte took down the Dallas Mavericks 87-69.

This was a much-needed performance for the No. 4 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, as Knueppel struggled heavily in his first action for the Charlotte Hornets. In his debut, a 111-105 victory over the Utah Jazz, Knueppel tallied just five points on 1-of-8 (12.5%) shooting from the floor and 0-of-5 shooting from the perimeter.

The first Summer League game of a rookie's career means next to nothing, but seeing Knueppel struggle mightily from beyond the arc after coming into the 2025 Draft as the class's best shooter sparked a little concern.

This was the third Summer League game for the Hornets, although Knueppel didn't play in the team's second game.

In his second action, Knueppel looked much more comfortable and confident with the ball in his hands. He brought the ball up several times and found open teammates while hitting contested threes. Sometimes, a player with high expectations needs a game to get the jitters out, and it certainly looked like Knueppel was ready to go against the Mavericks.

The 6'7 wing didn't face off against former teammate Cooper Flagg, who was selected with the No. 1 overall selection in this summer's draft by the Mavericks, as Dallas shut Flagg down after his first two Summer League contests. Flagg also struggled a bit in his Summer League debut before bouncing back for an incredible performance in his second game.

Knueppel might be in the best position of any former Blue Devil in the 2025 Draft to succeed right away. As a sharpshooter who thrives off the ball alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, two guards who like the ball in their hands, the rookie will thrive off of open looks he'll get with the defense focusing on Miller and Ball first.

It's unclear how much more Charlotte will play its coveted top-five pick for the remainder of the Summer League, but Knueppel will certainly feel a weight off his shoulders after a stellar performance against Dallas.