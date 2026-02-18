Former Blue Devil officially ruled out for season by Mavs after missing first 54 games

On Wednesday, Feb. 18, the Dallas Mavericks announced that future Hall of Fame guard Kyrie Irving had officially been ruled out for the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

ESPN's Shams Charania initially reported the Mavs' update on Irving, sharing that both Dallas and the veteran guard had come to the decision to allow him more time to fully heal from his torn ACL that he suffered nearly a year ago.

Irving already missed the first 54 games of the season before the All-Star Break, as was expected after he tore his ACL in March of 2025. However, there was hope that he would return to action for Dallas following the All-Star Game.

Kyrie Irving now set to return for 2026-27 season

With the announcement on Irving missing the remainder of the season, the Mavs shared that he was now expected to return to the lineup for the 2026-27 season.

"This decision wasn't easy, but it's the right one," Irving said in a statement released by Dallas. "I am grateful for the Mavericks organization, my teammates, and our fans for their continued support throughout the process. I am looking forward to coming back stronger next season."

Irving is one of the most experienced players in the NBA, much less on the Mavs' roster that is filled to the brim with young talent (and a ton of former Blue Devils).

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving will miss the season to allow himself additional time to fully heal from the torn ACL he suffered last March. Irving will make his return for the 2026–27 season. pic.twitter.com/hfqAiRTPP4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 18, 2026

The former Blue Devil was selected first overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, has been named an NBA All-Star in nine seasons, and won the NBA Championship (alongside LeBron James) in 2016. Throughout his career in the league, he has averaged 23.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds.

While at Duke, he averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while leading the Blue Devils to a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

The Mavericks' next game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 20, and Duke fans can still see quite a few former Blue Devils in action.