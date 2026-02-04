A new former Duke Blue Devil is headed to Dallas with Mavs' Anthony Davis trade

Less than a year ago, Cooper Flagg was called out as the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, selected by the Dallas Mavericks and uniting him with a couple of other legendary Duke Blue Devils.

When Flagg headed to Dallas, the team already had Kyrie Irving and Derreck Lively II on the roster, and they still are today. Now, with the Mavs' latest trade, yet another Blue Devil is joining the already Duke-heavy team in Dallas.

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Mavs had traded legendary center Anthony Davis alongside guards Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards.

In return, the Mavs received Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round draft picks, and three second-round draft picks.

Marvin Bagley III joins other former Blue Devils in Dallas

Bagley played for the Blue Devils in 2017 and 2018, and is yet another Duke legend who will be joining Flagg, Irving, and Lively in Dallas.

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, 2 first-round picks and 3 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/sfrQQubI5i — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

Flagg has been absolutely incredible in his rookie season, seemingly setting record after record without a second thought. However, the Mavs have struggled to win, despite Flagg's continual 30-point (or more) performances.

Over the first 50 matchups of the season, Flagg has averaged a resounding 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Right now, with Davis headed to Washington and Bagley heading to Dallas, the Mavericks are 19-31 overall. Not a great record for any team, and decidedly the worst record Flagg has ever had in his young career.

Maybe (hopefully), another Blue Devil on the roster will turn Dallas back to its winning ways.