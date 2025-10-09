Former Blue Devil and future HOFer takes Cooper Flagg under his wing

Earlier this week, the Dallas Mavericks took down the Oklahoma City Thunder in Cooper Flagg's first-ever NBA preseason game.

In the matchup, the former Blue Devil started for the Mavs and contributed 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one block. Just a few hours before his double-digit scoring performance, he was seen putting in some extra work, right alongside fellow Duke legend Kyrie Irving.

Irving, who is undeniably a future Hall of Fame inductee, has taken Flagg under his wing, just like Lebron James did for him all those years ago.

After Dallas's shoot-around on Monday, Flagg and Irving both continued to put up shots in the gym, even though Irving wasn't playing in the game that night.

Cooper Flagg in the NBA

Over just two games into the NBA Summer League, Flagg racked up 41 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks. Now, just one preseason game into his rookie season, he has continued his double-digit scoring trend for the Mavs.

Flagg only clocked in for 14 minutes on Monday, but shot 50 percent from the field and nearly 67 percent from beyond the arc. He also went two-for-two from the charity stripe to tack on a couple more points to his total.

What might be most notable was that as the Mavs took on the defending NBA Champions, Flagg committed zero turnovers and zero fouls, playing a perfectly clean game.

By the end of the night, Dallas walked away wtih a 106-89 victory over Oklahoma City, and Flagg had officially arrived to the NBA. His performance certainly wasn't hurt by having a mentor like Irving in his corner, especially as a fellow Duke Blue Devil.

On Saturday, Flagg and the Mavs will take on the Charlotte Hornets, a team that has two of his former Duke teammates on it: Kon Knueppel and Sion James.