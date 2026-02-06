Dallas Mavs could have a starting lineup of former Duke players with latest trade

Within a week of trading away center Anthony Davis for a slew of other players and a handful of first- or second-round Draft picks, the Dallas Mavericks were busy once again, trading Malaki Branham for another new addition to the roster.

Once again, the Mavs added yet another former Duke player to their depth chart, making it possible for Dallas to have a starting lineup composed entirely of former Blue Devils.

Duke Blue Devils on the Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving, guard

Tyus Jones , guard

, guard Cooper Flagg, forward

Marvin Bagley III, forward

Derreck Lively II, center

The Mavs picked up forward Marvin Bagley III when they traded Davis to the Washington Wizards. Now, Dallas has picked up Tyus Jones from the Magic, trading Malaki Branham to Orlando.

Jones has been in the league for over a decade and spent most of that time with the Minnesota Timberwolves before playing a season with the Wizards, a season with the Phoenix Suns, and, most recently, 48 games with the Magic.

The veteran forward played for the Blue Devils during the 2014-15 season and was the 24th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He helped lead Duke to its 2015 NCAA Championship, averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

In the NBA, Jones has averaged 7.4 points, 4.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. This season, he has averaged 3.0 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per appearance.

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, center Dereck Lively II, and forward Cooper Flagg watch the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Mavs have been interested in acquiring Jones for quite a while. With his addition to the team, Dallas has collected a virtual Infinity Gauntlet of former Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils are gathering in Dallas, and with increasing clarity, the Mavericks are the painfully obvious team for Duke fans to root for in the NBA.