Flory Bidunga might not be the only Pat Ngongba replacement for Duke to consider

With the transfer portal continuing to add new names each day, another player has emerged as a potential option for Duke. With Patrick Ngongba II, Maliq Brown, and Cam Boozer all likely on their way to the NBA, the Blue Devils will have a major need to address in the frontcourt. While Duke has already been linked to another highly touted big man in the portal, another intriguing name has now entered the picture:

NEW: Arizona State star forward Massamba Diop has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Diop entered with a "Do Not Contact" tag.https://t.co/rUp4IFCqNk pic.twitter.com/8P9ypZ1ukd — On3 (@On3) April 8, 2026

After a lot of speculation, Massamba Diop, Arizona State's 7'1" center, has officially entered the portal. Diop is coming off a strong freshman campaign, where he averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. While the rebounding numbers could use a boost, his rim protection, size, and paint presence are elite. While Ngongba could return for another year at Duke, Diop could be a perfect replacement if he decides to put his name in the NBA draft.

Massamba Diop emerges as a potential frontcourt target for Duke

While the options in the transfer portal are plentiful, Diop stands out as one of the more intriguing possibilities. He played for Bobby Hurley, a Duke legend whose contract was not renewed by ASU, which could make Durham an appealing destination if Hurley can put in a good word for us. Another detail to monitor is the fact that he and current Blue Devil Dame Sarr may already be familiar with each other, which could help lure him to the program.

This kid played in Spain for several years before coming to the U.S. and I have heard that he knows Duke's Dame Sarr.

Hmmmmmm... https://t.co/trXx2u5kVP — Jason Evans (@JasonDukeEvans) April 8, 2026

Of course, there is no guarantee Sarr will be on Duke's roster next year, but if he does return, that familiarity with Diop could be what puts the Blue Devils over the edge in recruiting him. At the same time, the Blue Devils may still be working to convince Ngongba to return, which could make them less likely to target another big-name addition in the frontcourt. While he would be welcomed back with open arms, Diop would be a great candidate to fill his shoes.

Depending on what Isaiah Evans decides to do, Duke may look to add more than just a big man this offseason. With many decisions still to come, it will be interesting to see how the roster shapes up over the coming months. For now, Diop remains a name worth keeping an eye on as Duke navigates a frontcourt that is still very much in motion.