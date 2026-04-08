Duke reportedly competing with 3 schools for star Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga

There's certainly plenty of time for other suitors to emerge, but according to On3's Jeff Goodman, it's a four-team race at the moment for star Kansas big man Flory Bidunga, the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Bidunga would be a dream addition for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, but he won't come cheap. And he won't come without a bunch of competition.

According to Goodman, Duke's main competition as it stands comes from Michigan, St. John's, and Louisville.

Kansas big man transfer Flory Bidunga's list (as of now) is Duke, Michigan, St. John’s and Louisville, source told @TheFieldOf68.



The 6-9 sophomore averaged 13.3 points, 9 boards and 2.6 blocks this past season for the Jayhawks. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 8, 2026

Duke is fighting Michigan, St. John's, and Louisville for Flory Bidunga

Goodman also reported that Bidunga already has a visit set up with one of his four contenders.

He's reportedly going to visit Louisville on Friday, alongside Oregon transfer guard Jackson Shelstead.

Scheyer will be working to get a visit from the elite big man, too, but as of now, nothing is set in stone outside of the Louisville visit for Bidunga.

All three additional contenders for the Kansas transfer will provide challenges. Rick Pitino has quickly established St. John's as a contender, and with no football program to split revenue-sharing money with, the Red Storm can and frequently are one of the biggest spenders in college basketball nowadays.

Michigan will hang a banner after winning the National Championship, and Dusty May will have an easy pitch to Bidunga on being his replacement for Aday Mara as the Wolverines' anchor in the middle.

Scheyer has a strong pitch, too, however, with Patrick Ngongba expected to go pro. Ngongba was a monster in the middle as a sophomore for the Blue Devils, and Bidunga could arguably be an upgrade next season.

There will likely be some other teams that get involved for Bidunga as time goes on, and he'd be wise to be patient. But for now, Duke knows what teams stand in its way from landing the biggest portal prize on the market.