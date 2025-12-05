Everything to know before the 2025 ACC Championship: How to watch and critical updates

In miracle fashion, the Duke football program will be playing for its first ACC Football Championship since 1989 this weekend against No. 16 Virginia. This is the first ACC title game appearance for the Blue Devils since 2013, and it couldn't have come at a less expected time. Duke finished the regular season with a 7-5 overall record and a 6-2 record in conference play. But with the chaos that was the 2025 ACC, the regular season ended with a six-way tie at first place, and the tiebreakers favored the Blue Devils in the end.

Duke was throttled by the Cavaliers a few weeks ago at Wallace Wade Stadium, and now has as prime an opportunity as ever to redeem itself. Here's everything fans need to know before the Blue Devils face off against Virginia for their first ACC crown in over 35 years.

When is the ACC Football Championship?

Duke will take on Virginia on Saturday, December 6th, at 8:00 pm EST. The contest will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Who are the announcers for the ACC Football Championship?

Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will be on the call for Duke vs. Virginia. You can watch the game on ABC, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

What is the series history between Duke and Virginia?

Including Duke's 34-17 loss to UVA this season, the Blue Devils are now 34-42 all-time against the Cavaliers, with a 19-15 record at home and a 12-24 record on the road. Duke has dropped its last two contests against the Hoos, with its last victory coming in Durham on October 1st, 2022.

What are the current betting odds for the ACC Football Championship?

According to FanDuel, Virginia is currently a 3.5-point favorite (-120), while Duke is a 3.5-point underdog (-102). UVA's moneyline is set at -188, and Duke's is set at +158. The total points Over/Under for the contest is 57.5.

What is the weather forecast for the ACC Football Championship?

The weather report calls for clear skies with temperatures of around 43º at kickoff time. Temperatures are expected to drop to 40º by 10:00 pm EST.