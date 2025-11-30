ACC Championship Game: What are the opening betting odds for Duke vs. Virginia?

After a monumental collapse in the final week of the regular season by SMU, which fell to 7-5 California on Saturday night, 38-35, the Duke football program has come out of nowhere to secure a spot in the 2025 ACC Championship Game against No. 17 Virginia. The Blue Devils entered Saturday with just a 6-5 overall record, but with how hectic the ACC has been in 2025, the program still sat with a slight chance to make the conference title game. After Pitt's 38-7 loss to Miami, Duke's win, and SMU's loss to the Golden Bears, that was the exact formula Duke needed to sneak into the ACC Championship. This is the Blue Devils' first ACC title game appearance since 2013, and the program is seeking its first ACC Championship victory since 1989.

This isn't the first time the Blue Devils have faced the Cavaliers, and the first matchup between the two schools was probably the most deflating of the season for Manny Diaz and his guys. Duke entered the week as the favorite to win the ACC title, and had the opportunity at home, as both UVA and Duke sat with one loss in conference play at the time, to cement itself at the top of the conference standings. The Hoos came into Wallace Wade Stadium and completely embarrassed the Blue Devils, taking a 31-3 lead entering the fourth quarter. In the end, it technically didn't matter, but Diaz and his crew now have a shot at getting their revenge.

What are the opening betting odds for the 2025 ACC Championship Game?

According to FanDuel, Duke has opened as a 2.5-point (+100) underdog against UVA, with UVA as a 2.5-point (-122) favorite. Duke's moneyline is +118, and Virginia's is -142. The total points Over/Under for the contest is currently 58.5.

Now, obviously, Duke has to win the ACC Championship first, but if it does, College Football Playoff discussions involving the Blue Devils will be heated. The top five conference champions are guaranteed a spot in the CFP, but that doesn't necessarily have to include the ACC. A team like James Madison, a 12-1 Sun Belt Champion, definitely has an argument over Duke. Additionally, if No. 22 Tulane defeats North Texas in the American Championship, the Green Wave have an even better argument, considering they have a head-to-head victory over the Blue Devils.