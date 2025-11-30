'It's hard to be more proud.' Manny Diaz is all smiles following Duke football's final regular season game

The Duke football program concluded the 2025 regular season on a two-game win streak, closing out the regular season with a 49-32 victory at home over Wake Forest. The Blue Devils finish the regular season at 7-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play, and with the win over the Demon Deacons, there's still a wild possibility that Duke can actually make the ACC Championship game, which then means potentially the College Football Playoff. If Virginia and SMU both win on Saturday night, that sets the conference title game in stone. However, if either program loses, the Blue Devils could still make a run.

Duke has dealt with disappointment after disappointment throughout the 2025 season, but ending with two straight wins has to feel good for head coach Manny Diaz and his guys. There was a period late in the year when the Blue Devils were actually the favorites to win the hectic ACC, but several missed opportunities plagued the team from ever taking the next step. Nonetheless, Duke is still bowl-eligible, although seven wins likely wasn't what Diaz and his staff were looking for after making some expensive investments this offseason. Now, all Duke can do is wait and watch its fate be determined.

Manny Diaz couldn't be more proud of his team as Duke football closes regular season with decisive win

Diaz spoke to the media following the victory, and he had some great words to say about his guys after a tumultuous campaign.

“I’m so proud of the team, all the adversity we’ve faced - it’s never going to be perfect, but it’s not about perfection it’s about persistence, and it’s hard to be more proud than I am of them tonight," Diaz said.

QB Darian Mensah closed his first year in Durham with 268 yards in the air to go along with two touchdowns on 24-of-35 (68.6%) passing. The Blue Devils outscored the Demon Deacons 28-15 in the second half after entering the halftime locker room with a 21-17 lead.

Regardless of whether Duke makes the ACC Championship or not (probably not), the program has secured itself a postseason game.