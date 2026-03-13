Even if you hate Duke, you're tuning in to watch Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils are one of the best college basketball programs in the history of the sport. With five National Championships, dozens of ACC titles, and some of the best players of all time, it's impossible to deny Duke's dominance.

However, beyond the Cameron Crazies and loyal Blue Devil fans, Duke is one of the more detested teams in the country, largely due to the fact that other teams simply can't beat them, and it has sparked jealousy.

Despite the sour taste that the Blue Devils leave in opponents' mouths, fans of other teams still can't keep themselves from tuning in to watch Duke in action, and the same was true for this season.

Throughout the regular season, four of the five games with the largest television audiences included the Blue Devils in the matchup.

Most watched CBB games in 2025-26 regular season

Duke Blue Devils vs. Arkansas Razorbacks - 6.8 million Michigan State Spartans vs. UNC Tar Heels - 6.5 million Michigan Wolverines vs. Duke Blue Devils - 4.3 million Duke Blue Devils vs. UNC Tar Heels - 3.5 million UNC Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils - 3.4 million

As the Blue Devils stormed their way to the top of the national standings, the world tuned in to watch their games, including 6.8 million people watching Duke's nine-point win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Not to mention the fact that the Blue Devils only lost one of the games with millions of people watching from home, and that was a two-point loss on a Hail Mary shot by the Tar Heels (which Duke quickly vindicated in their regular-season rematch with another three-and-a-half million viewers).

NEW: Top 10 most-watched games of the 2025-26 College Basketball regular season📺https://t.co/vGL0RZdAKP pic.twitter.com/db3cSoRNLH — On3 (@On3) March 13, 2026

Now, Duke is marching its way through the postseason, starting with its victory over the Florida State Seminoles in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. There should be no doubt that as March Madness unfolds, millions more will tune into the Blue Devils' games, whether they're fans of the Brotherhood or not.