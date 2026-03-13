Duke practice player goes viral for being mysterious presence on bench vs. Seminoles

As Duke played the Florida State Seminoles, a mystery presence seemed to appear out of thin air on the Blue Devils' bench.

A player, seemingly unknown to every fan, was sitting at the end of the bench, right next to Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba II. Well, it turns out, he was a practice player who head coach Jon Scheyer upgraded to a member of the active roster because of all of Duke's injuries.

His name? Oh, Brock Davis, the son of legendary Blue Devil and two-time NCAA Champion forward Brian Davis.

Brock Davis upgraded to full-time status for Blue Devils

Davis is a senior at Duke and he has been on the practice squad, but has gone relatively unknown to the Blue Devil fandom since he was never on the bench until today.

His dad won the 1991 and 1992 National Championships with the Blue Devils and went on to be picked 48th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 1992 NBA Draft. While he never made it big in the NBA, he was cemented as a Duke legend before he ever left Durham.

Now, over three decades after his dad played in the National Championships, the younger Davis is on the sidelines as the Blue Devils hopefully work their way back to the National Championship for the first time since 2015.

While it didn't look like Davis would check in for Scheyer during the quarterfinal matchup, his presence was definitely noted by the entirety of the Blue Devil community as fans watched their team duke it out (get it?) with the Seminoles.