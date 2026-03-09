Jon Scheyer, Duke Blue Devils virtually sweep the ACC awards

The regular season is done and dusted, and the Duke Blue Devils (unsurprisingly for the fans) stand atop the ACC.

When the annual conference awards were released on Monday, it was even less surprising (especially for Duke fans) that the Blue Devils basically swept the honor roll.

ACC Awards dominated by Duke Blue Devils

Coach of the Year: Jon Scheyer, Duke

Player of the Year: Cameron Boozer, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year: Maliq Brown, Duke

Rookie of the Year: Cameron Boozer, Duke

Sixth Man of the Year: Maliq Brown, Duke

Most Improved Player: Juke Harris, Wake Forest

Of course, Duke's star freshman of the season, Cameron Boozer, lit up the conference and was rightfully named both the Player and the Rookie of the Year. The Blue Devils' fearless leader, Jon Scheyer, earned his first title as the ACC Coach of the Year.

Maliq Brown, who was just thrust into the spotlight with Patrick Ngongba II's injury, was named as the conference's Sixth Man of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Following Brown in the DPOY voting was none other than Duke's Dame Sarr. If you're wondering which fellow freshmen were in the running for Rookie of the Year; Boozer received 82 votes, Stanford's Ebuka Okorie received three votes, and UNC's Caleb Wilson received just one.

The award that didn't go to a Blue Devil? Well, it was kind of just the award that nobody really wanted in the first place. Wake Forest's Juke Harris was named the conference's Most Improved Player of the Year (hard to achieve when Duke rebuilt its entire starting lineup).

Boozer was (somehow) the only Blue Devil named to the first-team All-ACC roster, and sophomore guard Isaiah Evans was the only other All-American honoree, making the third-team roster. Ngongba was listed as an honorable mention.

All Duke has left to do before the NCAA Tournament is glide its way to yet another conference title. If the Blue Devils can do that, then the No. 1 spot in the country and a No. 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament would be cemented.