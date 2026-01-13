Even Coach K has to admit Cameron Boozer is 'way ahead' of schedule

It never hurts when a head coach praises your abilities, athleticism, and in-game IQ, especially when you're a true freshman playing for an elite program.

It really never hurts when the head coach saying all of those nice things is none other than Mike Krzyzewski, arguably the greatest men's basketball coach of all time.

When Krzyzewski joined CBS Sports earlier this week, he did just that, endlessly praising Duke's current star freshman, Cameron Boozer.

"He’s way ahead of his age. He has the body of a man. As big as he is, he has great feet. He understands the game, he’s really intelligent," Coach K said. "He rebounds like crazy. He’s a double-double guy, and he can really pass too, so don’t be shocked when you see that first triple-double."

Cameron Boozer gets the praise he deserves

Obviously, commentators and analysts have praised Boozer's performances throughout the first half of his freshman season. As has current Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, who both played as a Blue Devil and coached under Krzyzewski.

However, to have someone like Coach K verbally express their support for you, well that must mean more than anything.

So far this season, Boozer has averaged a jaw-dropping 22.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game, not to mention the fact that those stats are only getting better as the season progresses.

Heading into Duke's most recent game (a win over the then-No. 24 SMU Mustangs), Boozer had averaged an even more impressive 25.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over a nine-game stretch.

Simply put, Boozer is a monster on both ends of the court, and Krzyzewski is 100 percent correct when he started by saying that the young forward is well ahead of his age.

Boozer is the Blue Devils' undeniable leader, he is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and he is without a doubt a star in the making (if he isn't one already).