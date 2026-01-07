Even on Darryn Peterson's big night, Cameron Boozer proved why he's the rightful No. 1 pick

Even on a night where Darryn Peterson racks up 32 points and six rebounds, he simply can't reach the star power of Cameron Boozer.

Peterson, the star freshman for the Kansas Jayhawks, did just that as his team secured an overtime win against the TCU Horned Frogs. With 32 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one block, Peterson undeniably had a great night.

However, his performance was entirely overshadowed by Boozer's unmatchable performance for the Duke Blue Devils.

Cameron Boozer cementing himself as No. 1 pick in NBA Draft

As the No. 6 Blue Devils mounted a comeback win over the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals, Boozer put up an astounding 27 points (shooting over 83 percent from the field and exactly 75 percent from beyond the arc), eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Simply put, Peterson can't keep up with Boozer's pace during their freshman season. Nobody can.

Duke freshman Cameron Boozer on the road against No. 20 Louisville:



27 PTS | 10-12 FG | 3-4 3PT | 8 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/YPfs6qnQih — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 7, 2026

For the second year in a row, it is seemingly impossible to argue that Duke's star freshman will be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Last year, all season long, everyone had Cooper Flagg projected as the first pick. Once the draft finally rolled around, Flagg was selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks. This year, over the first few months of the season, everyone has had Boozer as the first pick of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Over his first 15 collegiate games, Boozer has averaged 23.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per appearance. He leads the Blue Devils in nearly every statistical category and leads the entire country in points per game.

Not only are Boozer's stats at a jaw-dropping caliber, but his on-court presence and leadership have been repeatedly shown as the Blue Devils have torn through the beginning of the season.

Boozer has an undeniably high basketball IQ, and his ability to stay calm, even in the tensest of moments, has paid off over and over again for Duke.