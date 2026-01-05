Duke Blue Devils edge out rivals for best coaching job in the conference

It’s no secret that the Duke men’s basketball program is one of the best programs (in any sport, at any level) to ever exist. With blue-blood status and a lineage of premier players and coaches, it’s hard to top the Blue Devils.

That theme has continued in the program’s most recent phase; the Jon Scheyer Era.

In fact, the team isn’t just a desirable landing spot for players. When college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman polled coaches from across the country, Duke claimed the No. 1 job in the ACC rankings.

Jon Scheyer has everyone’s dream job

Scheyer has repeatedly said that he is living the dream, holds his dream job, and is working for his dream university.

Well, his opinion is slightly biased. As a former Duke basketball player himself, and someone who worked directly under legendary Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, of course Scheyer would say that this is his dream job.

However, it sure seems like the rest of the nation agrees with him.

The Duke job received eight first-place votes and earned 191 total points, narrowly edging out the job at North Carolina. Oh, what a sweet, sweet victory it is to not only be the better program over the last decade but also getting to boast the better head coaching job.

Starting a brand-new series today:



LEAGUE JOB RANKINGS: BEST TO WORST.



I poll a bunch of coaches in every league to determine the order.



We start with the ACC!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Szh1NIiMgu — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 5, 2026

The Blue Devils and the UNC Tar Heels undeniably claim one of the most contentious and hotly contested rivalries in the world of college sports. As of now, at the very least, Scheyer has a leg up on North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis.

Scheyer, from his lofty place atop the job rankings, and the Blue Devils, positioned atop the ACC standings, get to face the Tar Heels later this season on Feb. 7 and March 7, with a meeting in the conference tournament always possible.

While Goodman has yet to release the national rankings for college basketball coaching jobs, it shouldn't come as a surprise if Scheyer stands atop the rest, once again, when he does.