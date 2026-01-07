Duke fans will love what Cameron Boozer said right after thrilling win over Louisville

Last night was a movie... or two short films... one falling into the horror genre and one falling into the action category.

In a monstrous comeback win over the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals, the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils clinched their third conference victory of the season.

Led, once again, by freshman phenom Cameron Boozer, the Blue Devils outscored the Cardinals by 20 points in the second half, and afterwards, Boozer's postgame comments were exactly what you would expect from a veteran player in the NBA.

Cameron Boozer is already a leader at Duke

"I just try to stay poised. Obviously, it was a rough first half, so just trying to stay poised, get going a little bit. And then, the whole team started getting going a little bit after that," Boozer said after the game. "It was a full-team effort for sure. A lot of guys stepped up, especially in the second half, and it was a great win for us as a team."

Duke freshman Cameron Boozer on the road against No. 20 Louisville:



27 PTS | 10-12 FG | 3-4 3PT | 8 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/YPfs6qnQih — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 7, 2026

He was exactly right. Boozer combined with veteran guards Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster for a whopping 70 points, and freshman Dame Sarr locked down one of Louisville's stars on the defensive end of the court.

It was undeniably an all-out effort for head coach Jon Scheyer's squad as the Blue Devils improved to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in ACC play.

The game wasn't perfect; Duke trailed by nine points at halftime at the end of the day. However, the Blue Devils' second-half performance showed just how good the team could be if the entire roster fired on all cylinders at all times.

Also read: Relive the bizarre technical called on Duke's Patrick Ngongba II vs Louisville

Next, Boozer and his teammate face the No. 24 SMU Mustangs in yet another top-25 game for Duke. The ACC matchup is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 10, and will be broadcast on ESPN.