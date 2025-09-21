Eagles star Saquon Barkley just became Daniel Jones' biggest hype man

Former Duke football quarterback Daniel Jones is reviving his career as an NFL starter this season with the Indianapolis Colts. Amid the resurgence of a once-deemed NFL bust, Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley has given Jones the biggest praise. Barkley and Jones spent five seasons with the New York Giants to begin their careers. Jones was released by the franchise midway through the 2024 campaign, and Barkley left in free agency to sign with Philadelphia following the 2023 season. Both former top-ten draft choices by the Giants, Barkley and Jones established a great friendship through their time with the Giants. Barkley has now shared his thoughts on Jones' successes and is excited to see his old teammate thriving in his new home.

Saquon Barkley wants few to succeed more than Daniel Jones

Barkley recently gave high praise to Jones, and let fans know there aren't many guys around the league the Eagles' star RB wants to see do well more than Jones.

"Outside of the Philadelphia Eagles and myself, I want no one else to perform at a high level (more than) Daniel Jones," Barkley said. "The fact that he's off to a hot start... to go out there now and play at a high level and get to show people the player that I know and the person I know. I'm a big believer in anything, it might not happen in football, but the way he carries himself and the way he works and the way he competes, it's going to show at some point."

Jones signed with Indy on a one-year, $14 million deal after finishing the 2024 season as a backup with the Minnesota Vikings. After the Colts announced Jones as the Week 1 starter, there was lots of backlash from fans around the league, as the franchise elected to start Jones over Anthony Richardson, a former Florida QB who the Colts drafted fourth overall in the 2023 draft. However, Jones has made the front office look like geniuses with his recent play.

Through two games, Jones has completed 45-of-63 (71.4%) of his passes, which is a career-high, to go along with 588 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He currently has a QB rating of 80.9, good for sixth-best in the league. He's also second in the league in passing yards.