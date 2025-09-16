Daniel Jones enters stellar conversation no one ever thought he'd be in

Former Duke football quarterback Daniel Jones was counted out when the New York Giants released him in 2024. Now, he's thriving with the Indianapolis Colts and has entered the conversation for one of the NFL's most coveted awards: The Comeback Player of the Year. Following a stellar first few games with his new team, Jones' odds to win the award have skyrocketed as he continues to resurge his once forgotten NFL career. Many fans and insiders around the country were baffled when Jones was named Indy's QB1 over Anthony Richardson, the former Florida Gator who the Colts drafted fourth overall in 2023. However, the former Blue Devil is proving the front office right with his recent play.

Following Jones' second game as the Colts' starter, a 29-28 victory over the Denver Broncos, his odds to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award have skyrocketed. According to FanDuel, Jones has the fourth-best odds to win the award at +750. The only players above him are San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (+175), Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+230), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (+600).

The former sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a quarterback following his release from New York. He had the option to return, but opted to head to Indianapolis to fight for the starting job. As it looks right now, he made the right choice.

Through two games, Jones has completed 45-of-63 (71.4%) of his passes, which is a career-high, to go along with 588 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He currently has a QB rating of 80.9, good for sixth-best in the league. He's also second in the league in passing yards.

The list of quarterbacks taken with top picks who didn't work out with the team that drafted them is lengthy. Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, the list goes on. After two exceptional games in Indy that has the Colts out to a 2-0 start, Jones might be the next name on that list.