Daniel Jones making rookie tight end look like the NFL's next big thing

Former Duke football quarterback Daniel Jones has revived his career as an NFL starter with the Indianapolis Colts, following his release from the New York Giants midway through the 2024 season. Now, through his stellar play, Jones is making Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren look like the NFL's next star at the position. Warren is putting up record-setting numbers through his first two games as a member of the Colts, and much of that production is credited to his quarterback. Jones received a significant amount of backlash from fans and insiders around the league after Indianapolis elected to start him over Anthony Richardson, the former Florida Gator whom Indianapolis drafted fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, Jones is making the Colts look like geniuses with his recent play.

Daniel Jones is making Tyler Warren look like the next Tony Gonzalez

Warren has been outstanding through his first two games in Indy, and is already establishing himself as one of the league's best young tight ends. Through two games, Warren has caught 11 passes for 155 receiving yards, becoming the second tight end in NFL history with 150 or more receiving yards in his first two games in the NFL. The only other tight end to accomplish that feat was Brock Bowers a season ago.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion was named the NFL's Rookie of the Week for Week Two, following a 29-28 victory over the Denver Broncos, where he recorded seven receptions for 79 yards. Warren became the first tight end in NFL history to record 75 or more receiving yards in each of his first two career games.

“We have a lot of good players on offense out there with me, so it makes it easier to do stuff and Daniel (Jones has) been doing a great job of giving us the right passes ... So, it’s been good and I think we’ve been flowing well …” Warren said last week.

The Colts' new rookie tight end has been putting up video game numbers to begin his professional career, and it looks like Indianapolis has found its tight end of the future. However, Warren knows that Jones' play has played a huge role in his success.