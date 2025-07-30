Daniel Jones putting serious pressure on Anthony Richardson for Colts' QB1 spot

Former Duke Blue Devil Daniel Jones is looking to revive his NFL career as a starter this season with the Indianapolis Colts, fighting with former top-five NFL Draft choice Anthony Richardson for the starting job. As camp continues to move forward, it's being reported that Jones is putting some serious pressure on Richardson to retain the QB1 role in Indianapolis.

"[Shane] Steichen was legitimately excited," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter regarding the Colts quarterback battle. "He just saw both his quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, going blow for blow. They both had a really clean day from a decision-making standpoint...Now, when I asked him if any quarterback has created separation just yet, he said, 'it's too close to call.'"

Jones, a former top-ten draft pick to the New York Giants back in 2019, saw his rollercoaster ride in New York end midway through the 2024 season after he was released by the franchise. The former Blue Devil spent the rest of this past season as a backup with the Minnesota Vikings, but is now looking to rekindle his hopes of being a starter with Indianapolis. Jones chose an interesting situation with a franchise just two years removed from spending a top-five pick on Richardson, but it doesn't look like the front office is completely sold on the former Florida Gator.

As a rookie, Richardson appeared in only four games before his season ended due to an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. He again battled through injuries in 2024 and was even benched at one point after signaling to come out for a play because he was tired.

Richardson wasn't fully healthy through mini camp, which gave Jones some time to cover ground on the supposed Week 1 starter. However, with the two battling together at this point, it looks like the battle is neck and neck.

"Well I mean, when they're battling, and they're neck and neck, obviously, you know, we're going to let this thing play out," Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen told Fowler. "But, both have made plays the last couple days, so we're really pleased with the progress of both of them."

Jones' career as an NFL starter may not be over as he looks to steal the starting role from Richardson.