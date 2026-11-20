Amid a disappointing 3-2 start to the season and in the aftermath of a blowout home loss to Illinois on Tuesday, Duke is headed out to Palm Springs, California, for the Acrisure Series matchup against Washington State in a game where they will look to iron a lot of stuff out before facing UConn in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Duke put together a dismal performance against Illinois, one that had Jon Scheyer frustrated and disappointed. He vowed in the postgame that this is not the team the Blue Devils would put on the court going forward and that he would find five guys who are willing to compete for 40 minutes.

Because that was the most frustrating part of the losses to both Illinois and Michigan State. It wasn't a clunky offense that couldn't find easy baskets in the halfcourt, or a defense that was a sieve. It was the overall effort level and lack of competitiveness Duke showed.

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That isn't Duke basketball. That isn't the standard that has been built for this program for decades now. Nobody recognizes that better than Scheyer, and we could see some drastic changes to the starting lineup and rotation against Washington State.

The good news is that the Cougars should provide a get-right opportunity for the Blue Devils. Washington State comes in at 2-3 with a pair of losses to sub-100 teams in KenPom: Davidson and Duquesne.

Wazzu does have some talented guards, led by Lazarek Houston and Jaylen Harrell, which should be a good test as Scheyer looks to sort out the minutes in the backcourt.

How to watch No. 5 Duke basketball vs. Washington State

Date: Saturday, November 21st

Saturday, November 21st Time: 11:00 pm ET

11:00 pm ET Venue: Acrisure Arena

Acrisure Arena How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 3-2

3-2 Washington State record: 2-3

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. Washington State?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke -26.5

Over/Under: 152.5

Moneyline: Duke -20000/Washington State +2500

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Injury reports for Duke and Washington State

Both teams should be good to go and full strength.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Washington State?

On the call on ESPN2 will be Dave O'Brien (play-by-play) and Sean Farnham (analyst).

Duke vs. Washington State series history

Believe it or not, this is the first meeting between Duke and Washington State on the hardwood in history.