After last week's loss to Michigan State in Chicago, Duke was supposed to get things sorted out and bounce back in a big way at home against Illinois on Tuesday night.

Instead, the Illini outclassed the Blue Devils in every single facet of the game. Illinois rolled to a 99-78 win over Duke, snapping a 35-game home winning streak at Cameron Indoor for the Blue Devils.

Jon Scheyer didn't mince words after the game, calling out his team for being soft.

Now, where do they go from here? There's a long way up from this pit of despair.

Here are our biggest observations from Duke's 21-point loss:

1. Duke played selfish, entitled basketball

Through the first five games of the season, Duke has played like a team that believed its own hype. They've played like a team that can show up, go through the motions, and win on talent alone. And now they're a stunning 3-2 as a result.

It's not just that things are discombobulated on both ends of the floor. It's the effort that has been the most shocking.

Duke finished -20 on the glass against Illinois. So not only did they get outplayed, but they got outhustled and out-toughed. They got punked on their home floor.

If this wasn't a wake-up call, I don't know what it will take.

2. Dame Sarr and the Duke defense got punked by Andrej Stojakovic

Dame Sarr was billed to be one of the best two-way players in college basketball coming into this year. He's been disappointing to start his sophomore season. He was out of his depth against Illinois star wing Andrej Stojakovic.

Stojakovic poured in 47 points, a career-high for him and the most an opponent HAS EVER scored in Cameron Indoor. That's embarrassing, man.

It wasn't all on Sarr. But he drew the assignment when he was on the floor, and he couldn't do anything with him. Sometimes guys have those nights, but the ease with which he carved up the Duke defense and got to the rim was jarring.

To compound matters, Sarr responded with a whopping four points on the other end. It was a total mismatch.

3. Jon Scheyer has to make a change at point guard

There have been some bright spots with Cayden Boozer this season, but he has been a no-show in the two games Duke has played against opponents with a pulse.

After a six-point, two-assist performance in last week's loss to Michigan State, Boozer responded by being held scoreless in 15 minutes. He was 0-for-5 from the floor, getting stuffed at the rim on multiple occasions.

Boozer was on the bench to start the second half, with Caleb Foster replacing him. That move needs to be permanent, with more minutes for freshman Deron Rippey Jr. sprinkled in.

4. Drew Scharnowski needs more minutes

Somehow, someway, Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski only played one single minute in the first half. Make that make sense.

I thought perhaps he tweaked something, but then he played nine minutes in the second half, so that theory went out the window. He made an impact in his minutes with seven points and two rebounds. He finished as a -3 in his 10 minutes, but that was the second-best plus-minus on the team behind only Bryson Howard.

Scheyer lauded Scharnowski in the preseason for his impact on winning. So why isn't he playing him like it?

5. Duke is having some early buyer's remorse for John Blackwell

Blackwell was supposed to be the guy. He was supposed to be the player Duke could turn to when everything else breaks down. They've sorely needed that in the first five games, and the high-priced transfer hasn't delivered.

Duke needed an offensive spark against Illinois. They didn't get it from Blackwell, who scored seven points on 2-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-8 from three. He also fouled out.

It has been a nightmare start to the season for both Blackwell and Duke. The Blue Devils need him to snap out of it - and quickly - or some tough decisions are going to have to be made.