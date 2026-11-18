Typically, when Duke has played poorly and needed respite, Cameron Indoor has offered it. A safe haven for Duke and a house of horrors for opponents.

Duke came into Tuesday night's matchup with a 35-game home winning streak, the longest in the country.

Illinois didn't care about any of that. They weren't intimidated by the Cameron Crazies one bit. They smelled blood in the water from the opening tip, and they outright dominated Duke on the way to a 99-78 win in Cameron.

Andrej Stojakovic scored 47 points, single-handedly dominating the Blue Devils in the single-highest scoring output for a road player in the history of Cameron Indoor.

The problems on offense remained obvious. The defense wasn't much better. But it was the overall effort that was tough to swallow. Duke got soundly beaten, and they just put their heads down and accepted it. Illinois beat Duke in every way they could beat them, including +20 on the glass.

It's that fact that had Jon Scheyer genuinely disgusted in his postgame presser:

"We're soft," Scheyer said, via The Devils Den. "That shows in the rebounding. That shows in the paint. We're bigger than they are. We gave up 20 more points. 20 more rebounds. That's going to be addressed."

Jon Scheyer called Duke 'soft' after 21-point loss to Illinois

It's one thing not to play well. It's another thing not to give consistent effort. Even bad teams can play hard.

Duke has played like a lazy, entitled basketball team so far this season, approaching games like they had a gigantic edge in talent and didn't have to work hard to win.

And now they're 3-2 as a result and starting at several more losses in the near future unless there are some drastic changes. Duke faces Washington State on Saturday before back-to-back games against UConn and Florida.

If the loss to Illinois was humbling and humiliating enough, the Huskies and Gators will provide even more of it.

The season has a long way to go. It's still too early to completely panic. But the first five games have been unacceptable. Duke is not playing to the standard that has been set for this program long before this team came together.

Nobody knows that better than Scheyer. It's eating at him. He's embarrassed and ashamed by it.

There are going to have to be some tough conversations in that locker room. Scheyer's willingness to have those conversations and make some real adjustments to the rotation will determine whether Duke can turn things around or if there will be more nights like Tuesday to come.