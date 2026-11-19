3-2 through five games is not where anyone expected this Duke team to be. They've looked more like a fringe Top 25 team than a legitimate contender so far, looking mostly non-competitive against Michigan State and Illinois in two early defeats.

It's still too early to panic, but it's not too early to think about panicking. This team has real problems.

The guards haven't been good enough, the three-point shooting has been plain bad, Dame Sarr hasn't taken the expected leap, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Patrick Ngongba have been a clunky fit together in the frontcourt.

After the blowout loss at home to Illinois, Jon Scheyer said that "anything's on the table for us."

There could be a few big changes to the starting lineup and the rotation for Saturday's game against Washington State. Here are a few changes Scheyer should be considering right away:

Cayden Boozer moves to the bench, Caleb Foster starts, and Deron Rippey Jr. plays major minutes

Duke needs better floor spacing, and the way to get that right now is to move Cayden Boozer to the bench and put Caleb Foster into the starting lineup next to John Blackwell. I know some Duke fans are ready to see Blackwell on the bench, but I still think he can be a difference-maker once the shots actually start to fall.

With Foster and Blackwell in the backcourt together, they can space the floor better because both are real threats from beyond the arc. No defense is scared of Boozer pulling the trigger on a three, and they've sagged off of him on ball screens, packing the paint and limiting his ability to get to the rim or find a cutter. He's been unwilling to pull the trigger from three, and when he has, he's mostly missed.

Boozer is a solid player, but at this point, I think he should be the fourth guard in the rotation.

Rippey has the most potential to be a real difference-maker off the dribble. He's the one guy who is explosive enough with the ball in his hands to beat defenders off the bounce. That's not the specialty of Foster or Blackwell.

The problem so far is that the game is still moving pretty fast for him, and his decision-making isn't up to the standard Scheyer expects. Oh well. If you're going to take some early losses anyway, I'd rather take them while getting valuable reps for a guy like Rippey, who, come March, might evolve into one of the better young guards in the country.

Boozer is what he is. Rippey has the chance to evolve into a special player.

Stagger minutes for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Patrick Ngongba II

Early returns on Boumtje Boumtje and Ngongba next to each other have been poor. The paint is too clogged up with them out there, and then defensively Boumtje Boumtje has struggled with the quicker fours he's matched up against.

So while there will still be times to play the two together, I think staggering their minutes more could unlock both of them. I like Boumtje Boumtje as a five with his feel as a passer, ability to stretch the floor, and we saw a more aggressive version of him attacking the rim against Illinois.

So I think I would move Boumtje Boumtje to the bench and insert either Sebastian Wilkins or Cameron Williams into the starting five. He can still play 20-25 minutes per game from there.

More minutes for Drew Scharnowski and Sebastian Wilkins

If Scheyer doesn't want to play a little smaller by inputting Sebastian Wilkins into the starting lineup for Boumtje Boumtje, I would be giving serious consideration to placing Wilkins into the starting group in place of Dame Sarr.

It has been a rough start to Sarr's sophomore season. He got abused in the matchup against Andrej Stojakovic on Tuesday night. Wilkins is a more physical defender, and has brought the energy and effort to every minute he's gotten so far this year. Perhaps more Wilkins and less Sarr would light a fire under Sarr, who entered the year with lottery aspirations and hasn't come anywhere close to living up to that potential so far.

Scharnowski was lauded by Scheyer as a "winning player", but his usage so far this season hasn't matched it. Obviously, he's still working his way into game shape, but he only logged a single minute in the first half against Illinois. That can't happen.

It's a small sample size, but he's Duke's leader in BPM this year by a wide margin - a whopping 19.3, per Bart Torvik. He needs to be on the floor more, regardless of who that takes minutes away from.

Scheyer was most frustrated by Duke's lack of competitiveness against Illinois. He vowed to find five guys who are going to go out there and compete. Scharnowski and Wilkins are undoubtedly guys he can count on to give maximum effort.