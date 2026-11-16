Duke's matchup with Illinois just gained more intrigue with 5-star Beckham Black visiting

As if Duke's game on Tuesday at home against Illinois in a Top 10 matchup didn't already have plenty of intrigue, it just ramped up a notch with 5-star point guard Beckham Black taking an official visit to Durham for the game.

Coming off last week's loss to Michigan State in Chicago, Duke needs to earn a quality win over a really good Illini team to show they are one of the top championship contenders this year. They could also make a big move in Black's recruitment as a result.

Black was long considered one of Duke's top prospects in the 2027 cycle, but things have been quiet between the two sides in the last couple of months. Duke took a commitment from international point guard Luke Paul and appeared to be focusing their last resources for this class on international wing Matija Lukic and a potential reclass for 5-star 2028 forward Colton Hiller.

But Duke evidently hasn't given up on landing Black just yet.

Recruiting News:

Beckham Black, the No. 1 player in the SC Next 100, confirmed to ESPN that he will take an official visit to Duke on Tuesday.



Black has already visited Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Arkansas, Miami, and USC. pic.twitter.com/mMDfvWKt98 — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) November 15, 2026

Duke is taking a last minute swing on 5-star PG Beckham Black

Black is the younger brother of former Arkansas and current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. His brother's connection, plus John Calipari's history of churning out guards to the NBA, has had the Razorbacks in the driver's seat in his recruitment for a while.

The biggest competition figured to come from Texas, which landed 5-star Marcus Spears Jr., who is good friends with Black. They've used the idea of those two playing together next season as a big part of their pitch.

North Carolina and USC have also been heavily involved with Black.

Duke extended an offer to him back in May, with Scheyer taking a personal interest in his recruitment after watching him light it up at the Nike EYBL.

But things never really materialized, and most in Duke circles wrote off Black as a realistic option. It felt like the big spending was effectively over in this class, aside from the money being set aside for a potential Hiller reclass.

Something has changed, though. Maybe it's Hiller telling the staff he won't reclass. Maybe it's the urgency to improve the backcourt and find day-one difference-makers at guard. But this visit is far from a courtesy from either side.

Duke wouldn't be bringing Black to campus if they weren't serious about their pursuit. And Black wouldn't be wasting his time this late in the process if he wasn't serious about the Blue Devils.

The early signing period officially closes on Wednesday. It doesn't feel as if Black is ready to make a decision that quickly, so this is a recruitment that could stretch out into the spring.

Regardless, Duke has a chance to make a big move in his recruitment this week.