Jon Scheyer may have just dropped a massive hint on Duke's Colton Hiller pursuit

Duke's 2027 recruiting class has really come into focus in the last week. Joining 5-star Kager Knueppel, who committed to the Blue Devils back during the summer, Australian point guard Luke Paul pledged to Duke last week.

Duke then hosted 5-star forward Asa Montgomery for an official visit over the weekend. He was in attendance for the Countdown to Craziness event on Saturday night.

Then, on Monday, the Blue Devils hosted 5-star Colton Hiller, the No. 1 player in the 2028 class, on an official visit. Coming out of those visits, On3's Joe Tipton tweeted this out on Wednesday:

Duke has emerged as the frontrunner for two 5⭐️ prospects, according to sources.



Intel: https://t.co/3NXTUF3PTC pic.twitter.com/33PfWVRiAH — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 7, 2026

It's not hard to infer who he might be talking about. You don't need an On3 subscription to figure it out. Duke really only has two targets right now, and they've both been on campus in the last four days.

While Hiller is a 2028 prospect, he has been rumored to be considering a potential reclassification into the 2027 cycle. His official visits in the last month to both Florida and Duke gave some further credence to that possibility.

And on Wednesday at ACC Media Days, Jon Scheyer fueled the fire a bit more.

Matt Giles of Duke on SI asked Scheyer about Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and his two-year path at Duke, and if the Blue Devils and others would continue pursuing players like that.

"We tried to do it two years ago and fake Cooper's (Flagg) birth certificate to make him two weeks younger, and then we would've been set," Scheyer joked. "You're gonna see this more. It's just the way college has changed. The fact that you get a guy like JoJo for two years to grow with him, to have the continuity, I promise you that's the first of many guys to do it in years to come.

"Although I don't think it's for everybody. I think you have to be really specific, from our point of view, and if I was giving advice. I'd be very careful if I had a kid in that position of who could actually do that."

Jon Scheyer may have foreshadowed a Colton Hiller commitment and reclassification

To Scheyer's point, Hiller looks like one of the guys who could do that. He would not be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2029, so if he reclassifies, he would be on a two-year path at Duke just like Boumtje Boumtje. He certainly has the frame, even at 16, to hold up. He's listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds and is physically ahead of most high schoolers.

Hiller became the consensus No. 1 player in the 2028 class due to the reclassification of AJ Williams. Now, the Coatesville, Pennsylvania native could be on the verge of doing the same thing.

I don't have any inside information on it, but I don't think it's a coincidence that he took two official visits this fall. Duke and Florida have always looked like the top two contenders for him, and it looks like the Blue Devils are out in front despite the Gators having the built-in advantage of his older brother being committed to play football in Gainesville.

If Duke lands Hiller, gets him to reclass into the 2027 cycle, along with grabbing Montgomery, then Scheyer will have put together a ridiculous recruiting class. Again. Those two would join another 5-star in Knueppel, and a guy in Paul who is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.